Centre introduces ‘Entity Locker’ for smooth business document management

New Delhi : After the success of Digi Locker for citizens, the government on Monday launched ‘Entity Locker’, a cutting-edge digital platform designed to transform the management and verification of business and organisation documents.

National eGovernance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has developed the secure, cloud-based solution that simplifies the storage, sharing, and verification of documents for a wide range of entities, including large organisations, corporations, micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs), trusts, startups and societies.

Entity Locker is built on a robust technological framework that integrates with multiple government and regulatory systems, offering real-time access and verification of documents through integration with government databases; consent-based mechanisms for secure sharing of sensitive information; Aadhaar-authenticated role-based access management to ensure accountability; 10 GB of encrypted cloud storage for secure document management; legally valid digital signatures for authenticating documents.

The platform is a critical component of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), aligning with the vision of the Union Budget 2024-25 for enhanced digital governance and ease of doing business.

By consolidating these features, the platform aims to minimize administrative overhead, reduce processing times, and enhance operational efficiency for businesses, said the ministry.

Entity Locker’s seamless integration with systems such as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and other regulatory institutions provides businesses instant access to critical documents.

It streamlines document sharing and access with partners and stakeholders, ensures accountability by tracking all document-related activities, consolidates storage and security to reduce administrative overhead and minimises document processing times and operational bottlenecks.

The platform supports various use cases, including vendor verification on the procurement portal; expedited loan applications for MSMEs; FSSAI compliance documentation; vendor verification during registration in GSTN, MCA and tendering process; and streamlined corporate annual filings.