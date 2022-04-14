Chai Sutta Bar opens its 300th outlet in Port Blair

Hyderabad: Chai Sutta Bar opened its 300th outlet in Port Blair, Andaman. Looking at the scorching heat, the brand also introduced summer special beverages like lassi and mojitos to give respite from the heat.



The Journey of Chai Sutta Bar started in Indore in 2016 when two young self-made entrepreneurs thought of a vision to serve India's most preferred beverage in kulhads to serve the environment with the high maintenance of hygiene. Chai Sutta Bar endorses 'desh ki mitti' with its kulhad tea and has the vision to make everyone connect with the soil of India.

The brand addresses absolute chai and food lovers with a variety of flavours and platters in an eco-friendly manner. Apart from its food and world-class services, the brand provides a source of regular income to potter families and employs specially-abled youth for making a more inclusive and brighter India. In 2021 only, Chai Sutta Bar has opened 110 outlets while generating employment opportunities for at least 400 people from the economically poor section.