Cheers Group looks to expand to Southeast Asia

The premiumization trend is accelerating in Southeast Asia due to growth in luxury hotels, curated events, and the tourism sector, which drives demand for both international and local spirits brands.

Cheers Group, recently focused on expanding its portfolio in Southeast Asian growing markets like Singapore, Malaysia, Bangkok and other markets as ‘route-to-market’ expansion strategy with its premium international Kadamba, Three Monkeys Indian Single-malt whiskies and GinSin London dry gin, as well other popular brands that are finding strong demand.

Southeast Asia is the region of the world which offers huge market potential thanks to its proximity to the Indian, Chinese and Japanese markets. Further, Southeast Asia is one of the regions in the world where the most distilleries and brands have been created in recent years (particularly in Thailand).

“Southeast Asia is undoubtedly one of the world’s most dynamic regions. This is primarily because the region lies to the east of India,” says Ashwin Balivada CEO of Cheers group who mastered Business Management from Cambridge University UK.Comprising eleven countries (Burma, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, East Timor and Vietnam), Southeast Asia has a population of nearly 700 million, making it a huge pool of potential customers.

“Southeast Asia’s beverage alcohol markets is vital. The region is evolving, with new opportunities emerging supported by tourism, cocktail culture and rising affluence,” says Dr Mohan Krishna Balivada, founder of Cheers group and world’s first alco-bev marketing doctorate.

Valued at Rs 950 crore, Cheers Group has won over 250 national and international awards for its luxury spirits portfolio, including globally acclaimed Kadamba Single Malt series, Scotch offerings - such as Labrodog 12-Year-Old Scotch whisky and GinSin London dry gin.