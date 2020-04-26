Chemicals & Petrochemicals industry becomes top exporting sector with exports valued Rs 2.68 lakh crore

India's chemical and petrochemicals industry has turned up to be the top exporting sector of the country for the first time. India's chemical exports rose by 7.43 per cent to 2.68 lakh crore rupees during the April-January period of the last fiscal (FY20). Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda congratulated the chemicals and petrochemicals industry on becoming the top exporting sector of the country for the first time.

I congratulate the chemicals industry and assure them to support to make in India a leading global hub for manufacturing of chemicals and petrochemicals for supplying quality chemicals to the world. 3/n — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) April 24, 2020

Mr Gowda informed that during April 2019-January 2020, the export of chemicals grew by 7.43 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total export of chemicals during this period reached Rs 2.68 lakh crore. This constitutes 14.35 per cent of the total exports.





During April 2019-January 2020, the export of chemicals grew by 7.43% over previous corresponding period to become Rs 2.68 Lakh Crores constituting 14.35% of the total export of India. 2/n — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) April 24, 2020

In reference to the role played by his Department, Mr Gowda said in a tweet, Continuous efforts made by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals have enabled the industry to become the topmost exporting segment for the first time."





Continuous efforts made by my Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has enabled the industry to become the topmost exporting segment for the first time. 1/n@PIB_India @dcpc2017 — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) April 24, 2020

The Minister has assured full support to the industry towards making India a leading global hub for manufacturing of chemicals and petrochemicals.



