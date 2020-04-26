 Top
Chemicals & Petrochemicals industry becomes top exporting sector with exports valued Rs 2.68 lakh crore

Chemicals & Petrochemicals industry becomes top exporting sector with exports valued Rs 2.68 lakh crore
Highlights

India’s chemical and petrochemicals industry has turned up to be the top exporting sector of the country for the first time.

India's chemical and petrochemicals industry has turned up to be the top exporting sector of the country for the first time. India's chemical exports rose by 7.43 per cent to 2.68 lakh crore rupees during the April-January period of the last fiscal (FY20). Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda congratulated the chemicals and petrochemicals industry on becoming the top exporting sector of the country for the first time.

Mr Gowda informed that during April 2019-January 2020, the export of chemicals grew by 7.43 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total export of chemicals during this period reached Rs 2.68 lakh crore. This constitutes 14.35 per cent of the total exports.


In reference to the role played by his Department, Mr Gowda said in a tweet, Continuous efforts made by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals have enabled the industry to become the topmost exporting segment for the first time."


The Minister has assured full support to the industry towards making India a leading global hub for manufacturing of chemicals and petrochemicals.


