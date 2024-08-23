Live
Just In
Chevron to invest Rs 8,300 cr in Karnataka, hire 600 engineers by 2025
Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) Global energy solutions leader Chevron on Friday announced to invest Rs 8,300 crore to set up its engineering and innovation centre of excellence (ENGINE) in Bengaluru.
The centre will hire 600 engineers by 2025 in engineering and digital services to accelerate energy system technology innovations, the company said in a statement.
“The collaboration between the state government and Chevron company in implementing this Rs 8,300 crore investment is a clear indication of the significant progress in engineering and innovation in Karnataka,” said MB Patil, State Large and Medium Industries Minister.
The state government is committed to promoting innovation, economic growth and job creation, he added.
Chevron centre will create significant employment opportunities for local professionals, allowing them to respond to the challenge of meeting current global energy demands and contribute to the production of clean, low-carbon fuels in the future.
Patil explained that Chevron team that will be operating here will execute complex global operations and energy projects in collaboration with international stakeholders.
“This centre will provide an opportunity for India's exceptional talent to work with the resources and expertise of our global network to provide affordable, reliable clean energy,” said Dr Akshay Sahni, Country Head of Chevron India.
The minister further said that Bengaluru is home to more than 500 Global Competence Centres (GCCs) and accounts for more than 30 per cent of India's GCCs, including finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and other sectors.
Karnataka has been consistently leading the way in promoting economic growth and development, he added.