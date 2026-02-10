Education must mould career and character, says Guv

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday said true success in life does not lie merely in professional achievements or material prosperity, but in becoming good human beings and responsible citizens who contribute meaningfully to society.

While speaking at a school programme at Kaniha, in Angul district, Kambhampati urged students to imbibe the values of dedication, discipline and integrity that the institution has upheld for over seven decades. He said education must shape not only careers but also character, enabling young people to contribute positively to society.

Describing the institution as an educational landmark, the Governor recalled that it was founded by eminent freedom fighter, veteran statesman and former deputy chief minister of Odisha, Late Pabitra Mohan Pradhan. He said at a time when the region faced hardship and limited access to education, Pradhan established the school with a firm belief that education was the strongest force for social transformation.

Kambhampati noted that the school’s renaming in honour of Pabitra Mohan Pradhan, proposed by legendary statesman Harekrushna Mahatab, was a fitting tribute to his contribution and vision. He said the institution stands as a powerful example of how leadership and public spirit can create lasting change.

The Governor lauded the alumni of the school for carrying its values across Odisha and across the country, serving with distinction in fields such as education, administration, medicine, science and public service. He also appreciated Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was also present at the programme, for his role in upgrading the school to a PM Shri Higher SecondarySchool under the National Education Policy 2020.

Calling the institution a model of inclusive education, the Governor urged all stakeholders to work together to take it to greater heights as it completes 75 years of service to society.