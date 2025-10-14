Chhunchi's New Launch: Exquisite Pochampally Silk Sarees Direct from Telangana

Pune-based startup Chhunchi is stepping up to champion India's often overlooked textile heritage by introducing authentic Pochampally silk sarees . Hailing from Telangana, these handloom masterpieces reflect the enduring beauty and intricate craftsmanship of traditional Indian weaving.

Like all ancient textiles of India, a Pochampally saree isn't just fabric; it's a testament to a labor-intensive process where threads are meticulously transformed into a design of intricate beauty. Chhunchi's efforts aim to bring this stunning, yet frequently ignored, handloom art back into the spotlight.

The Pochampally saree is a timeless Indian textile, its core values and sentiments of weaving remaining steadfast despite the evolution of art over time. While some sources suggest an origin in the 1800s, the art's most significant development began in the 1950s within the cluster of villages around Bhoodan, Pochampally, Telangana. This weaving tradition is thought to have been introduced by migrating weavers from Chirala, locally known as “Chit-Ku,” who subsequently taught local artisans, leading to many villages adopting the craft.

Initially, the production of these exquisite sarees relied on silk and cotton imported from other states. During the early evolutionary phase, the color palette was limited to red, black, and white. By 1999, the art of weaving Pochampally silk sarees had flourished, encompassing nearly 100 villages and involving approximately 10,000 families. This widespread adoption and quality earned Pochampally the moniker, the "Silk City of India."

The surge in demand, particularly in the early 2000s, prompted the introduction of machines to increase production without compromising the intricacy of the traditional design. Recognizing its unique contribution, the Indian textile industry, and subsequently the government, formally acknowledged its importance by dividing the weaving belt into Pochampally 1 and Pochampally 2 in 2010. Further cementing its heritage status, the saree was awarded the "Geographical Indicator" (GI) tag in 2015.

The signature look of the Pochampally saree stems from the unique "ikkat" pattern, a tie-and-dye weaving technique also used in other traditional sarees. This meticulous process begins by stiffening the yarn, often by soaking it in a mixture of water and rice paste. Natural dyes, such as indigo, pomegranate, and myrobalan, are then used to impart rich colors before the weaving commences.

Common patterns that give the saree its unique style include birds, trees, and geometric patterns. A particularly outstanding feature is the "Telia Rumal," an oil handkerchief made using a double ikkat process that was first introduced by the Nizams of Hyderabad.

Despite decades of existence and practice, the Pochampally handloom has historically been underrated compared to other textile arts. Recognizing this gap, the founder of the brand Chhunchi was inspired to champion this design. Putika Choudhury, a driving force behind the brand and a passionate handloom enthusiast, has taken a keen interest in its revival. By establishing direct connections with the weavers, she is actively working to preserve and promote this slowly being forgotten art.

She talked at length about Pochampally silk sarees and said, “My love for handloom arts knows no bounds. The vision for Chhunchi was always to create a single platform where every Indian handloom art could be accessed. The moment I discovered the beauty and intricacies of Pochampally silk sarees—and learned how overlooked they've been—I knew I had to step up. These sarees deserve to be seen and the incredible art behind them must be celebrated.

The current collection features bold colors combined with subtle hues. These Pochampally pure silk sarees are priced to reflect the long, meticulous hours weavers dedicate to achieving this level of perfection. Details regarding shipping and saree care instructions are readily available on the website. Chhunchi plans to expand the collection soon with an even wider range of colors and designs.

Since its inception, Chhunchi has been dedicated to bringing both celebrated and underrated traditional handloom arts onto one mainstream online platform. We are driven by the vision of reviving the ancient traditional art and diverse weaving patterns of India, ensuring they are easily accessible to everyone.