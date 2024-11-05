Choose Smarter Financial Choices Over Impulsive Spending This Festive Season – Bandhan Mutual Fund

Bandhan Mutual Fund unveils a fresh take on festive season spending with its latest video campaign, encouraging consumers to shift from impulsive buying to responsible financial planning. While many brands focus on capitalising on the festive season, Bandhan Mutual Fund takes a different route, targeting post-festive reflections—when consumers often reassess purchases made during festive sales.

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC shares, “The festive season is often accompanied by a wave of consumerism, where sales and discounts make many items feel like ‘must-haves’ or ‘essentials.’ Through this campaign, we aim to inspire consumers to think beyond instant gratification and consider the impact of their financial choices. The campaign video highlights that while festive purchases may gather dust, a wise investment will continue to add value over time. Our message, ‘Invest Karte Raho. Badhte Raho’ aligns with Bandhan Mutual Fund’s core philosophy of continuous growth and learning. We believe responsible financial habits can empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives.”





The video humorously personifies items people tend to buy impulsively during festive sales—those frequently unused and forgotten. From a dusty exercise cycle to an abandoned air fryer, these products “speak” directly to their owners, playfully reminding them of the promises made during the purchase but quickly forgotten. This light-hearted quip builds to a larger message: encouraging viewers to invest in something truly valuable, like mutual funds, for long-term growth potential.

Video Link: Forgotten Stories | Bandhan Mutual Fund | Badhte Raho - YouTube



