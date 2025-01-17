Chowrangee presents Raag-o-Rang

Chowrangee, a new-age platform for arts and culture for the city of Hyderabad, has announced its inaugural event Raag-o-Rang, a mesmerizing evening of music and drama to be held on January 24, at 6 pm, at Shilpakala Vedika in Hi-Tech City.

Performing at the event will be Sounak Chattopadhyay, an acclaimed and popular Hindustani vocalist known for his remarkable ability to fuse the most ancient traditions of Indian classical music with modern music genres such as Bollywood, Ghazals and Rabindranath Tagore. His repertoire for the evening will include a special tribute to Mohammad Rafi on the occasion of his birth centenary.

The evening also brings to Hyderabad, for the very first time, Arpita Chatterjee, a celebrated theatre personality who will act as Gauhar Jaan in the multi-lingual solo musical My Name is Jaan. More than a century ago, the courtesan Gauhar Jaan became a sensation as the first Indian musician to be recorded on a gramophone. The immense popularity of her recordings made her a multi-millionaire; however, her life was anything but easy. Later at the instance of Mahatma Gandhi, Gauhar Jaan raised and contributed funds for India’s freedom struggle.

To attend the event, please get your donor passes at www.chowrangee.org.

Raag-o-Rang Event Details:

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025, 6 pm sharp

Venue: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City