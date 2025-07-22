Chupa Chups’ New ‘Samajh Ke Bahar’ Campaign Brings Alive Its Sweet & Sour Fun

Chupa Chups, one of the iconic and playful confectionery brands from the house of Perfetti Van Melle, has launched an all-new campaign that brings alive the quirky impact of its signature Sweet & Sour taste. With a refreshing new TVC , the campaign builds on the idea how the fusion of sweet and sour can flip the ordinary into a chaos of pure fun.

Rooted in the brand’s purpose of infusing fun into everyday moments, the campaign takes a wild yet lighthearted turn as it showcases how Chupa Chups Sweet & Sour jellies spark a hilarious collision of logic and imagination. With a flavour that’s anything but ordinary, the film leans into the unpredictable when sweet meets sour, and logic flies out the window.

The TVC opens in a casual setting with a group of friends playing carrom. But the moment they bite into Chupa Chups Belts, the familiar game spirals into hilarious unpredictability. It all builds up to a moment that captures the campaign’s core thought, “Samajh Ke Bahar Hai, Jaise Chupa Chups Sweet Hai ya Sour Hai.”

Speaking about the campaign, Gunjan Khetan, Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “For Chupa Chups, ‘Forever Fun’ has been our core philosophy. With this campaign, we wanted to take that a step further by transforming a simple tasting moment into an experience of pure, unpredictable fun. The sweet-and-sour fusion in our Belts isn’t just about taste, it’s about sparking joy, laughter, and a whole lot of chaotic fun in every bite. And the theme “Samajh Ke Bahar Hai, Jaise Chupa Chups Sweet Hai ya Sour Hai’ captures this beautifully. It reflects our vision to build Chupa Chups as the go-to brand for a generation that values expression, unpredictability, and fun without filters. This film is a reminder that sometimes, breaking the rules of logic is exactly what makes a moment memorable.”

Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign brings together surreal storytelling, simple everyday cultural cues, and an unmistakable sense of mischief that reflects the brand’s irreverent spirit.

Speaking about the campaign, Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer,West shared, “This film is a celebration of how even the simplest moments can spiral into fun-filled chaos with Chupa Chups. We imagined a world where an innocent carrom match turns into a genre-bending, rule-breaking riot of fun and confusion. We leaned into the taste profile of Chupa Chups Belts—because when there’s a fusion of sweet and sour, fun is guaranteed. And that’s where the magic lies.”

The campaign is being rolled out across television, digital platforms, and social media. It aims to onboard new users by spotlighting the brand’s unique taste profile while reinforcing its distinct identity as a source of spontaneous fun.

With ‘Samajh Ke Bahar Hai, Jaise Chupa Chups Sweet Hai ya Sour Hai’ Chupa Chups continues to strengthen its position as a go-to brand for those who crave not just bold taste, but bold fun in every bite.