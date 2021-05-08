CII holds virtual drone summit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Industry body, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday organised Drone Summit, a virtual conference on unmanned aircraft vehicle ecosystem: The way forward in Hyderabad. Participants from industry, startups and academia have attended the conference.The conference discussed on various policy issues, challenges and opportunities and also drone technologies and applications in various fields

Addressing the Inaugural Session, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Dept of Industries & Commerce (I&C) & IT, government of Telangana said:"It is matter of great pride that the work done in Telangana State towards creating an ecosystem for drone is getting acknowledged across the country". In his keynote address Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, government of India spoke as to how UAS Rules, 2021 is the going to help the state governments in obtaining approvals for various projects. While congratulating State Government on receiving approval from Ministry of civil Aviation on conducting experimental delivery of covid-19 vaccines by drones, he said that the Telangana is a leading state in creating a robust ecosystem for drone in the country. He urged that the stakeholders working in the drone platform should focus towards creating intelligent algorithms, software and intellectual property (IP) which is going to play a key role in future. Delivering his special address Prof PJ Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad said that investment in R&D should be done as a long-term insurance policy. This is quite evident in the current pandemic situation. The need of the hour is for industries to collaborate with institute and work on futuristic innovation.

"Telangana is working towards creating a drone city which will foster a drone ecosystem and will enable sharing of resources, best practices and promote innovation."Ramadevi, OSD & Director - Emerging Technologies, government of Telangana said.