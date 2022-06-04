CII IGBC inks pact with AICTE for training on Green Buildings

Hyderabad With a view to augmenting the talent pool of trained professionals in Green Built Environment, CII- Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) singed an MoU with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Both the organisations have agreed to enable training of more than 1 lakh architectural and engineering students on Green concepts and become industry-ready professionals. This is the first time that such an MoU has been signed which is focused on providing Green Education.



"In the present context of climate change and India's commitment to become Net Zero carbon by 2070, there is a need for training the faculty and the students on the latest Green concepts and equip them to meet the country's requirement. AICTE plans to take the green education program to all its affiliated institutions across India," said Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE.

MP Poonia, Vice-Chairman, AICTE has said that the best way to adopt sustainability is by following concepts such as avoid, reduce and generate. He invited IGBC to be partner with the AICTE's initiative of Smart Campus Award.

"The Green Building Movement in India has created an enormous demand for trained professional to design, construct, operate and maintain green buildings. To meet this growing demand, IGBC envisages to work with various universities and their faculty in preparing and equipping college students in the field of green buildings," Gurmit Singh Arora, Chairman IGBC, said.

The initiative comes at an opportune time as the entire educational framework is going through a massive change post the pandemic and reopening. The education fraternity has been keenly awaiting this collaboration, as it will further facilitate capacity building and sharing of information for faculty through specially curated faculty development programs.

As part of the agreement, CII IGBC and AICTE will involve institutions/ faculty/ students as part of the green building movement, will organise Student training programs, Faculty development programmes in association with AICTE – Atal Academy and develop certification courses on Green Building and Built Environment. IGBC has launched 325 student chapters in the architectural and engineering colleges across the country.