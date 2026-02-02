CII Telangana lauds Budget; calls it futuristic and growth-oriented

Hyderabad: Industry leaders from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana have welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, describing it as futuristic, growth-oriented and balanced, with strong emphasis on MSMEs, infrastructure, sustainability, employment generation and inclusive development. R. Sivaprasad Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana and Managing Director of Rachamallu Forgings, said the Budget is expected to boost the economy over the long term, with particular attention given to micro, small and medium enterprises. He welcomed measures such as the Rs10,000-crore SME Growth Fund, enhanced credit access through TReDS, linking of GeM with TReDS and simplified compliance mechanisms, noting that these steps will improve access to finance, promote formalisation, enhance competitiveness and drive employment-led inclusive growth.

M. Goutham Reddy, Vice Chairman, CII Telangana and Vice Chairman, Re Sustainability, said infrastructure and capital expenditure emerged as one of the strongest pillars of the Budget. He highlighted public capital expenditure of Rs12.2 lakh crore, with effective capital expenditure exceeding Rs17 lakh crore, as a major catalyst for private investment. The focus on logistics, freight corridors, inland waterways and high-speed rail is expected to improve productivity and significantly reduce the cost of doing business. He also referred to the Finance Minister’s emphasis on the three Kartavyas—accelerating and sustaining growth, fulfilling people’s aspirations and ensuring inclusive development.

Anil Epur, Past Chairman, CII Southern Region, appreciated the focus on high-value and export-oriented crops such as coconut, cocoa, cashew, sandalwood, nuts and agarwood. He said dedicated schemes to rejuvenate orchards, enhance productivity and promote value addition would benefit millions of farmers. He also welcomed the launch of Bharat Vistar, a multilingual AI-powered agriculture platform providing crop planning support, weather and pest alerts and market information, along with initiatives to strengthen dairy, poultry, fisheries and allied sectors.

Y. Harish Chandra Prasad, Past Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh (erstwhile) and Chairman, Malaxmi Group, highlighted the allocation of Rs20,000 crore over five years for Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies.