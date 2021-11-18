CIL to set up new plant in Vizag

Hyderabad: Coromandel International Limited (CIL), a Murugappa Group company, announced the project initiation for setting up a new 1,650 tonnes per day design capacity sulphuric acid plant at its fertilisers complex in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

The company has also signed technology partnership agreements with MECS (Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems) and TKIS (ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions). The announcement was made by Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice Chairman, Coromandel International Limited.

Commenting on the setting up of new sulphuric acid plant, Arun said, "India is a net importer of sulphuric acid, and the third largest importer globally, accounting for close to 20 lakh tonnes of imports. In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Centre for import substitution and promotion of local manufacturing, Coromandel has announced the setting up of a new plant."

"I would like to thank the leadership team of MECS and TKIS for being with us here today for the event. This project is an important one for all of us involved and will play an important role in reducing the sulphuric acid imports into our country," he added. The new plant will increase the sulphuric acid production capacity by a further 5 lakh tonnes per annum from the current level of 6 lakh tonnes per annum, thereby resulting in a combined capacity of 11 lakh tonnes.