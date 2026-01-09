Setback norms relaxed for small plots as GBA issues final notification

Bengaluru: In a major relief for small site owners, the Urban Development Department has issued a final notification significantly reducing setback requirements for buildings constructed on plots within the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Under the revised norms, buildings constructed on sites measuring up to 1,500 sq ft will require much smaller setbacks. For plots of 600 sq ft (60 sq m), no rear setback is mandatory. The front setback has been fixed at 0.75 metres (2.5 feet), while either the left or right side must have a setback of 0.6 metres (2 feet).

The setback rules were recently amended, shifting from plot length-and-width-based norms to area-based norms measured in square metres. As per the new regulations, buildings constructed on plots measuring up to 4,000 sq m must maintain a minimum setback of five metres on all sides. For smaller plots of up to 1,500 sq ft, setback requirements have been substantially reduced. Notably, these revised setback norms will also apply to already constructed buildings.

Earlier, buildings on 600 sq ft plots were required to leave a setback of one metre (3 feet 4 inches) on all sides, while buildings on 1,200 sq ft plots needed a setback of 1.5 metres (5 feet). The final notification now permits construction of buildings up to four floors, including stilt parking, with a maximum height of 12 metres, in line with the newly prescribed setbacks. Open staircases are also permitted within setback areas for plots measuring up to 750 sq m.

In another key change, separate ramp construction norms have been removed. Vehicle ramps can now be built within the setback area, and provisions have been made to allow car lifts from these spaces to upper or lower floors.

The state government has decided to ease setback regulations for houses built on small plots of up to 1,200 sq ft in Bengaluru, enabling the construction of additional floors. The government is also considering exempting such buildings from the requirement of obtaining Completion Certificates (CC) and Occupancy Certificates (OC), while making stilt floors mandatory for parking. An official order in this regard is expected soon, which is likely to provide significant relief to owners of small residential plots.

These changes are expected to bring notable shifts in Bengaluru’s residential development pattern, particularly benefiting small site owners. Meanwhile, the state government has also announced a one-time opportunity to convert all ‘B Khata’ properties into ‘A Khata’.

Property owners can apply online, and steps are being taken to extend this facility across the state. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh had informed the Legislative Council on August 11 last year that this important initiative would soon be implemented statewide.