Cipla Health rolls out new hygiene products

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing demand for hand hygiene products, Ciphands, the hand and surface hygiene brand of Cipla Health Ltd, has launched a new range of products including hand sanitiser spray and germ protection soap.

These products join the Ciphands' extensive portfolio serving this central principle of a healthy lifestyle which goes beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

The significance of hand hygiene against the coronavirus has been widely discussed over the past year, with the World Health Organisation repeatedly stressing that hand washing stands as the most effective means to keep the virus at bay alongside wearing masks, and following social distancing etiquette.

The 200ml pump unit of Ciphands total germ protection hand wash is being offered at Rs 79. The Ciphands smart germ protection soap is priced at Rs 32 and the Ciphands plus mist spray hand sanitiser is a WHO recommended formulation available in 100ml spray bottle priced at Rs 50

Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health Ltd, said: "Cipla Health Ltd is committed to providing consumer healthcare solutions, and Ciphands caters to the most fundamental building block of healthy living – hand hygiene."