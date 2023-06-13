City's Pharma and Packaging entrepreneur Chakravarthi AVPS appointed Senior VP of FOPE

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's Pharma &Packagepreneur, Chakravarthi AVPS appointed Senior Vice President of FOPE, (Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs), the country's second-largest association of pharmaceutical drug manufacturers. Mr Chakravarthi AVPS, a well-known packaging and pharma professional and CEO, Managing Director, Ecobliss India Pvt Ltd.(An Indo Dutch Joint Venture), Hyderabad was chosen for the coveted post in AGM held in New Delhi.

Responding to his appointment, Mr Chakravarthi AVPS said FOPE started with an objective to take up the common issues affecting the Pharma industry at the national level, with Govt. of India, various ministries and concerned departments responsible for making/changing various policies (affecting Pharma industry and profession in the country). The organization since its formation has taken up a number of issues like the rate of excise duty on finished formulations, fixed-dose combinations, spurious drugs act amendment bill, DPCO/NPPA issues etc., with the concerned departments of Govt. of India.

FOPE has also been instrumental in conducting seminars, workshops and symposiums on regulations, the latest developments in the pharma industry, challenges meeting customer demands, etc. He is thankful to industry stalwarts Mankind pharma chairman Mr Ramesh Juneja, Chairman of FOPE Mr BR Sikri, chairman of Akums group Mr DC Jain and several other founding members and mentors of FOPE.

Chakravarthi has spent more than two decades in Brand India Pharma promotion in national and international platforms, echoing ethical practices, supporting all sustainable initiatives, and promoting international trade and business relations not just in pharma & life sciences promotion, but also in patient-centric drug delivery, Co Mfg (packing), innovative pharma packaging etc. He was awarded ‘Pharma Ratna’ for his contribution to the pharmaceutical industry.

Mr Chakravarthi AVPS is also a Global Ambassador of the World Packaging Organisation and has 38 years of overall experience in Paper, Paper boards, packaging, and sustainable initiatives. Awarded as the most influential leader in packaging for his constant promotion of packaging as a growth driver and for promoting the cause of packaging globally in multiple fields.

Chakravarthi is also active in several industry associations being a Board member, international committee, FABA (federation of Asian Biotech Associations); Board member and Advisor for Pharma&LifeSciences CII Telangana; honorary advisor for pharmaceutical export promotion council, Govt of India

Chairman, Golden Jubilee & Member of Governing Board, Indian Institute of Packaging, Chairman, International Trade & Business Relations, Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce & Industry and President of INBA H, Indo Netherlands business association TS & AP states.

Chakravarthi participated in and led various industry missions for improving bilateral trade with several countries in different capacities. Chaired and mentored over two hundred national and international conferences in pharmaceutical and packaging landscapes. He also has been a jury for multiple international award programmes in both these fields.

