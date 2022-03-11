Cloudtailor launches 1st touch point in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: D2C fashion startup Cloudtailor launched their first Fashion Touch Point in Hyderabad.

Cloudtailor's Fashion Touch Point is a smart studio which welcomes women customers to walk-in and experience the brand on the digital portal along with the support of the in-house fashion consultant or designer. The customer and the team of Cloudtailor would be able to ideate on the design, styling, fabric, cuts, measurements, etc and also place the order physically at the store.

This is the first of many locations where these Fashion Touch Points would be opened to provide the customer an opportunity to interact with the brand and enjoy a premium personalized tailoring experience.

Susmitha Lakkakula, Founder, Cloudtailor, said: "We want to create a retail format cloud store for personalized fashion in the world and keep fashion personal, interactive, experiential and priced right.