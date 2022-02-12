Coal Ministry successfully auctions 10 Coal Mines of Five States in the latest effort

The Coal Ministry today successfully auctioned ten Coal Mines of Five States in the latest effort. In a statement the Ministry said, combined Coal Reserves are likely to be over 1,716 Million Tonnes (MT). Forty-two Mines have been auctioned so far under commercial coal mine auctioning.

The five states where the auction was completed include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

The mine-wise details are as below:

Arunachal Pradesh: Namchik Namphuk is the mine of the state. Its geological reserves stand at 14.970 MT.

Assam: Koilajan & Garampani are the two mines of the state. Geological reserves of Koilajan & Garampani stands at 0.058 MT and 0.468 MT.

Jharkhand: Brinda & Sasai are the two mines of the state. The geological reserves of Brinda & Sasai stand at 61.053 MT.

Maharashtra: Majra is the mine of the state. The geological reserves of Majra stand at 31.036 MT.

Odisha: Bankhui, Bijahan, Meenakshi and Utkal C are the four mines of the state that were auctioned. Geological reserves of Bankhui, Bijahan, Meenakshi and Utkal C stands at 800 MT, 327.048 MT, 285.230 MT and 196.347 MT.

Under the commercial coal mining auction process a total of 42 coal mines, including the above 10 coal mines auctioned in Tranche-3, have been successfully auctioned to date with a total cumulative PRC of 86.404 MTPA.