Coca -Cola is Ready to set up Rs.1,000 Crore Plant in Telangana

On Thursday, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages have made an announcement that, it would be setting up a 2nd factory in Telangana state by making investment of an Rs. 1000 crore.



The plant would produce carbonated beverages, juices, water at Food processing Park at Bandathimapur in Siddipet district.

The company would invest about Rs. 600 crore in the plant during the 1st phase and another Rs.400 crore in subsequent phases to take the total investment to Rs. 1000 crore in the coming 5 years, stated Telangana Minister for industries K.T. Rama Rao at the event along with the company leadership.

This would be the 2nd bottling plant for HCCB in the state of Telangana. This is expected to double the company's manufacturing capacity in order to sales in the region for the coming 10 years.

The state govt has allotted about 49 acres of land for the upcoming plant. The minister has assured that the company can ahead with the construction without waiting for the approvals under the state's self-certification industrial policy.

The KTR, as the minister is popularly known, stated that the plant will eb employing numerous personnel. He hailed. That, the company has made an announcement that, more than 50% of the employees would be women. The company has plans to commence its operation by the end of 2023.

The HCCB also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana govt for a long-term strategic partnership. As per the MOU, the HCCB would help other industries in the state in water resources management, better management of solid waste and build skills among youth. To start with the company would train 10,000 youth in partnership with Telangana Academy of skills and Knowledge (TASK).