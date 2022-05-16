Colliers India moves to new office in Hyd

Hyderabad: Diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers started operations from its new address in city this month. This aligns with its strategy to strengthen its business footprints in the key real estate markets. The office is in the IT hub of Hyderabad, 14th Floor, Twitza, HITEC city, easily accessible, and closer to the business clients too.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India, and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, said: "As part of our growth strategy, I am excited to announce yet another milestone; our new office in Hyderabad. The dynamic and employee-centric workspace offers a variety of work setups catering to the needs of our millennial workforce, as our people are always at the heart of what we do. We continue to make collaboration and open work culture the cornerstone of our journey".

Colliers is an enterprising organisation encouraging collaboration and brainstorming among its people. Our Hyderabad office has a couple of collaboration spaces, thoughtfully located, where people meet and exchanging ideas becomes a natural outcome. The workstations are placed to allow ample room for collaboration and small meetups, experiential spaces for our people to relax and unwind.

The new workplace in Hyderabad is an actual demonstration of research, creativity, and values, empowering our people to be the best version of themselves. Our workplace exemplifies our commitment to our people. It is designed and customised by Colliers' in-house design team to provide an engaging workplace for our people and ensure wellness for our employees.

Colliers is growing in India by hiring some of the best market-leading talents in the real estate industry. With this workplace, Colliers has created a place of collaboration to drive exceptional results and an activity-based workspace to brainstorm and develop innovative, focused, and value-enhancing solutions for our clients.

Kishore Veeraghattam, Executive Director, Hyderabad, Office Services, Colliers, added, "As we embrace the hybrid model of work, being closer to our clients and talent pool is important. The new office is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for our people to move around comfortably and interact with colleagues across the space".