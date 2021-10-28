‘Conference of People’ to spread awareness on climate change

Hyderabad: Parallel to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP) in Glasgow, Scotland, Hyderabad-based environmental organisation Council for Green Revolution (CGR) is conducting 'Climate Change Conference of People' at The Earth Center at Anmaspalli in Ranga Reddy district from October 31 to November 12.

The physical and virtual event will deliberate and disseminate day-to-day proceedings and decisions at COP-26. It will organise thematic discussions with respective stakeholders in partner organisations including Vandemataram Foundation, Dharma Seva, Rythu Nestham, Aikyatha Initiative, GrACE, Kudhi Global Biodiversity Solutions and Chetana Society. Urging the people to be vigilant on climate change, city-based environmentalist Prof K Purushotham Reddy said: "UN Climate Change summit has set a goal of limiting global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, but the people across the world are witnessing unprecedented floods, droughts and other calamities due to 1.12 degrees Celsius hotter than the pre-industrial era."

"The slightest further rise in temperatures is a major global concern. Many nations have declared climate emergencies in recent years. The immediate responsibility before humanity is to mitigate climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sixth assessment report, 2021 gave stern warnings on the looming climate crisis," he said. In this context, the COP-26 is crucial as the whole world is looking forward to its proceedings and outcome. The CGR is organising 'Conference of People' on climate change to synchronise with the COP-26. It keenly observes the course and decisions at the global summit and disseminates its critical perspectives to create mass awareness and to inspire climate action.