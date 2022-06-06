Confusion continues over gas leakage even after two days

Visakhapatnam: Mystery shrouds the source and type of gas leak at Atchutapuram which made several women workers of Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) fall ill.

Even after two days, officials are making contradictory claims. Though World Environment Day was observed on Sunday harping on the need to safeguard the environment, there is no let-up in industrial accidents and pollution in and around Visakhapatnam-the industrial hub of Andhra Pradesh.

The horrifying experience of styrene monomer gas leak from LG Polymers in May 2020 is still fresh in the memory of Vizagites. The talk of a third party safety audit has remained only on paper.

Operations at Brandix, the largest single location apparel making complex in India spread over 1,000 acres, has suspended its operations since the incident as several women workers of the company fell sick following the gas leak with complaints of severe vomiting, stomach-ache and dizziness. Anakapalle health officials put the number of people affected by the pungent smell of the gas at over 350.

Experts have said there was no indication of ammonia leak at Atchutapuram on Friday while AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) clearly stated after the incident that they could not get any traces of any gas leak either at Brandix or any nearby chemical unit at AP Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said enquiry into the incident is in progress to find out those responsible for the incident. When contacted, a senior official of Factories Department told Bizz Buzz that they are awaiting a report from samples sent for testing to ascertain the origin of the gas leak.

Blaming the government for repeated accidents, CPI (M) State secretary V Srinivasa Rao told reporters that the Friday's leak took place at Quantum Seeds located on the Brandix premises. He said failure by the authorities to ensure periodical check and adherence to emission norms are leading to regular incidents forcing people in the vicinity risk their lives.

The toxic gas leak at the APSEZ-Atchutapuram on June 3 once again was another pointer to the fact of pathetic industrial safety culture in and around Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. Clearly, authorities concerned have failed to ensure safe workplaces for employees and those residing around industrial establishments.

"What is of extreme disquiet is that even 48 hours after the incident, there is still no official clarification by

authorities concerned about exactly where and how the leakage occurred. Even the identity and nature of the toxic leakage remains unclear. There is strong suspicion that the truth about Friday's leakage is being sought to be obfuscated and suppressed," M Sarat, Visakhapatnam district president and VS Krishna, AP & TS coordination committee member of Human Rights Forum (HRF), said.