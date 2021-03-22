Construction of National Highways touches 34 km per day: MoRTH

Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways Ministry (MoRTH) today said that the construction of National Highways has touched 34 kilometres per day. The Ministry said, it has achieved another milestone by constructing over 12,205 kilometres of National Highways in the current financial year till March 22, 2021.



This is almost three times the rate of construction of highways of about 12 kilometres per day in 2014-15.

The Ministry said, this achievement is significant as the first few months of the current financial year were lost due to a nation-wide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Construction activities were badly affected during the period. In the last few years, the Ministry has taken several initiatives to increase the pace of highway construction in the country.

