Continental launches premix coffee

Hyderabad: City-based Continental Coffee on Friday launched 2-in-1 premix coffee with no added sugar under the brand name THIS. With this, customers have to just add hot water for a cup of coffee.

This creamy 2-in-1 coffee will be available in 16-g sachet stick priced at Rs 10 and 10 sachets are available in one box. The product will be available across leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, etc. The company also plans to cover all the major supermarkets and select Kirana stores throughout the country.

Preetam Patnaik, Head of Consumer Marketing, Continental Coffee, said that with hectic lifestyles, consumers are preferring products which help them save time in preparation. "Keeping this in mind, Continental Coffee is giving café-like coffee that can be made in a jiffy and what's more it comes with no added sugar," he said.

This premix coffee helps a consumer to have a hassle-free experience while preparing coffee, he added.

Continental Xtra, Speciale and Black Edition (Freeze Dried Coffee) are available in instant coffee category, Malgudi in filter coffee category and THIS in premix category are available from Continental stable.