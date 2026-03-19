Cook brushes aside exit talk, says ‘not going anywhere’

Tim Cook has dismissed speculation about stepping down as CEO of Apple, calling such reports “a rumour” and reiterating his commitment to the company.

In an interview with ABC News, Cook said he has no plans to slow down. “No, I did not say that. I have not said that. That is a rumour going around,” he said when asked about reports of a possible exit.

Cook, who has been with Apple for nearly three decades, underscored his deep connection with the company. “I love what I do deeply. I cannot imagine life without Apple,” he said. His remarks come as Apple approaches its 50th anniversary, with Cook reflecting on its influence across industries such as music, smartphones, creative tools and health technology, including the Apple Watch.

On expansion, Cook said Apple plans to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years. The investment will focus on scaling up domestic manufacturing of key components such as iPhone glass and semiconductors, with output aimed at global supply chains. Addressing tariff-related developments, Cook said the company is closely monitoring the situation following a recent US Supreme Court ruling and will decide its next steps as the legal process evolves.

On artificial intelligence, he described the technology as neutral and emphasised Apple’s approach of prioritising on-device processing, supported by its Private Cloud Compute system for complex tasks.