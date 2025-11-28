Cordis Selution clinical trials give outstanding results

Hyderabad: Cordis, a leader in interventional cardiovascular technology, has announced the groundbreaking results from the Selution DeNovo and Selution4ISR trials at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2025, the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF).

Both randomised clinical trials demonstrated positive outcomes that met primary endpoints for the Selution SLR Drug-Eluting Balloon (DEB) compared to the current standard of care in treating de novo and ISR coronary lesions. These results highlight Selution SLR DEB as a compelling alternative to drug-eluting stents (DES), offering physicians the ability to minimize the need for stents. Selution DeNovo Trial: Randomised with 3,323 patients across 62 sites and demonstrated non-inferiority to a DES strategy.

