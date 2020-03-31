Coronavirus: Railways to modify 20,000 coaches to accommodate over 3 lakh isolation beds patients

As part of the coronavirus, COVID-19, preparedness, Indian Railways has decided to modify 20 thousand coaches which can accommodate over three lakh beds for isolation needs.

Ministry of Railway said, isolation coaches being prepared for COVID-19 patients will be equipped with all necessary facilities. Five Zonal Railways have already prepared prototypes for the quarantine or isolation coaches.

The ministry in a tweet said, "Indian Railways ready to modify its 20000 coaches as isolation wards, which can accommodate up to 3.2 lac beds. Initially, 5000 coaches being prepared to accommodate up to 80000 beds. Coaches are being modified in different zones."

The Ministry said consultations were held with Armed Forces Medical Services, Medical Department of various Zonal Railways, and Ayushman Bharat, Ministry of Health in this connection. It said, work on modification of five thousand coaches has already started which are to be converted initially into isolation coaches.



These coaches will be having the capacity to accommodate up to 80 thousand beds. One coach is expected to have 16 beds for isolation.

The Ministry said, only Non-AC sleeper coaches are being planned to be utilized for conversion into isolation coaches. Two Oxygen cylinders will also be provided by the Medical department for which suitable clamping arrangement on the side berth side of this cabin is to be provided. It added, One Indian style toilet is to be converted into a bathing room. It is to be equipped with bucket, mug and soap dispenser. Taps with lift type handle would be provided in washbasins. Similar tap to be provided at the proper height so that the bucket can be filled.

The first cabin near the bathing room shall be provided with two hospitals/ plastic curtains transversely in the aisle so that the entry and exit to the entire eight berth cabins can be screened off. This cabin will be used as a store/paramedics area.