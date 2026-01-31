Credai Hyd seeks housing, capital reforms to sustain realty growth

Credai Hyderabad welcomes the Economic Survey 2025–26, which reaffirms Hyderabad’s role as a key driver of India’s urban and economic growth. The Survey projects 7.4 per cent GDP growth for FY26, supported by strong Gross Fixed Capital Formation nearing 30 per cent of GDP, a resilient services sector growing at 9.1 per cent, and credible fiscal consolidation with the fiscal deficit at around 4.8 per cent of GDP.

Hyderabad’s growth stands out for its simultaneous urban densification and rapid peripheral expansion, reflecting sustained demand for high-density residential and commercial development. This pattern highlights the need for possibility-oriented urbanism, where infrastructure, mobility, and utilities keep pace with city expansion.

The Survey highlights strong sectoral performance, with the Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services sector growing by 9.9 per cent in H1 FY26, while construction recorded 7.4 per cent growth, underscoring the multiplier impact of public capital expenditure on housing, jobs, and infrastructure.

Commenting on the Economic Survey, Jagannath Rao Bandari, President-elect, Credai Hyderabad, said, “The Economic Survey captures Hyderabad’s unique growth trajectory, with both core densification and peripheral expansion progressing together. To sustain this momentum, it is critical to address constraints in land, mobility, and infrastructure through predictable regulations, contextual compliance, and trust-based governance.”

Credai Hyderabad aligns with the Survey’s assessment that the high cost of capital remains a key constraint and calls for risk-mitigation tools, partial credit guarantees, and improved access to long-term finance to support housing supply across segments.

Looking ahead to the Union Budget 2026, Credai Hyderabad expects continued emphasis on infrastructure funding and public capex to sustain 7–8 per cent construction growth, along with expanded support for PMAY 2.0, single-window clearances, and viability gap funding for affordable housing.

On taxation for homebuyers, Credai Hyderabad urges further reforms including higher income-tax deductions on home loans, NPS-like tax benefits linked to housing finance, and rationalisation of stamp duties, which will enhance affordability and boost middle-class homeownership.

Credai Hyderabad reiterates its commitment to reform-led growth, affordable housing, and sustainable urban development, and looks forward to policies that strengthen Hyderabad’s contribution to India’s $5 trillion economy.