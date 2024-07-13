Credai-Hyd to host 3 property shows in August

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai), an apex body of private real estate developers on Friday said it is hosting three Credai Hyderabad Property Shows in August, 2024. The first property show, likely to be inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will be held at Hitec City from August 2 to 4, 2024. The second show is scheduled from August 9 to 11, at Kompally, and the last event will take place at Nagole from August 23 to 25.

The property show will witness participation of 150 developers displaying 300 properties in the price range of Rs 35 lakh to Rs3 crore. As there is a lesser demand for one BHK properties, mostly two BHK’s spread across 1,400 sft and above, along with three BHK and villa properties will be on display, a Credai member said.