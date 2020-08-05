Credai Hyderabad urges buyers to go for RERA projects

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai), Hyderabad, on Tuesday cautioned people against purchasing undivided share of land and urged them to buy properties in RERA-registered projects to avoid future complications.

The realty body launched a campaign to caution customers purchasing the undivided share of land, terming such transactions as risky. "Credai stands for the interests of both the property buyer and developer to ensure collaborative, ethical, transparent, and winning outcome for all. Although the cost-benefit of the Undivided Share of Land (UdSL) purchase may seem irresistible, it comes with high risks and financial liabilities. A RERA approved purchase of apartment/ commercial space is the best and safe way," it said in a statement.

It is aiming at creating awareness among the homebuyers to purchase the property through credible developers.