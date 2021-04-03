Credai postpones Hyderabad property show

Hyderabad: Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) has postponed the 10th edition of Credai Hyderabad property show. The property show has been postponed in view of the GO issued by the Telangana government regarding no public gatherings and events till April 30, 2021, in view of the rising cases of Covid-19.

"The government has issued orders imposing restrictions on public gatherings, congregations, rallies, and processions due to the increase in the Covid-19 cases. In line with the government directive, we are postponing the 10th edition of property show," said P Ramakrishna Rao, President, Credai Hyderabad.

We will get back with the revised schedule for the property show as and when the Government feels safe to allow organizing such events, he added.

"We would request the prospective home buyers to beware of any promotion and attractive real estate deals being propagated through various social media platforms regarding UDS or pre-launch sale of properties.

At Credai, we care about the safety and well-being of customers and urge people to do thorough research and only purchase the RERA Telangana registered properties to safeguard your hard-earned money," said V Rajashekar Reddy, general secretary, Credai-Hyderabad.