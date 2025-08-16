Credai property show takes off

Hyderabad: The 2025 edition of the Credai Hyderabad Property Show, the city’s largest real estate exhibition, was inaugurated on Friday at HITEX Exhibition Centre by Telangana Chief Minister Anumala Revanth Reddy. Organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai), the three-day event, themed “Choice is Yours”, brought together over 70 leading developers showcasing more than 300 RERA-approved residential and commercial projects under one roof.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Credai Hyderabad President N Jaideep Reddy, President-Elect B Jagannath Rao, General Secretary K Kranti Kiran Reddy, Convener Kurra Srinath, Co-Convener Aravind Rao Mechineni, Credai National President-Elect G Ram Reddy, Credai Telangana President Indrasena Reddy, and other senior office bearers.

This year’s show features a wide range of properties — from apartments, villas, and plots to commercial spaces — along with participation from leading banks, financial institutions, and allied industries offering spot deals and innovative financing options.

Speaking at the inauguration, N Jaideep Reddy described Hyderabad as a “Global City on the cusp of rapid growth,” and lauded the Telangana government’s infrastructure development, governance reforms, and investment-friendly policies. He suggested further initiatives such as beautifying key entry points, creating Real Estate Development Zones near transport hubs, and developing a comprehensive sports policy with world-class infrastructure. B Jagannath Rao highlighted Hyderabad’s consistent lead in national real estate performance, citing Rs1 lakh crore in housing sales in 2024 and continued dominance in 2025. He noted the city’s rapid growth in Grade A commercial space and its strong appeal to global investors across IT, pharma, EV, defense, and manufacturing sectors.

Addressing sustainability concerns, K Kranti Kiran Reddy stressed the urgent need for water conservation, supporting government initiatives like HYDRAA for water resource preservation and EAGLE for eradicating drug abuse. He reaffirmed Credai’s commitment to eco-friendly building practices, rainwater harvesting, and green development.

The property show also features cultural programs, live concerts, expert sessions, and food stalls, offering a family-friendly experience alongside home-buying opportunities. Visitors can attend from August 15–17 at HITEX.