Credai to hold Hyderabad property show from April 29

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) will organise the 11th edition of Hyderabad Property Show from April 29 to May 1, 2022 at Hitex, Hyderabad.

The three-day property show will bring together all the member developers, material vendors, building material manufacturers, consultants, and financial institutions from across the city to exhibit the advances in the real estate sector under a single umbrella.

The exhibition will showcase properties suiting every requirement and budget by the developers, providing consumers a chance to get the best options for home solutions in the twin cities.

The event will present only TS-RERA-approved integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings with a special impetus on retail and commercial complexes, open plots etc. along with the participation of large number of banks and financial institutions, Credai said.

The organizers expect this edition will be more significant and more popular as this is the first edition after the pandemic.

P Ramakrishna Rao, President, Credai Hyderabad, said: "The real estate sector in the vibrant city of Hyderabad has been robust and growing rapidly. The past two years were challenging for everyone. Hyderabad has emerged as a major centre for IT/ ITeS sector due to a rich talent pool, rapidly evolving culture that welcomes people to make the city their home. Besides, the stable and proactive government introduced innovative policies like TS-iPASS and forward-looking Industrial Policy that encourages several marquee international companies to set and grow the industrial base in the city."

According to him, the average age of people investing in real estate is 35 years, significantly lower than the trend in the past few decades where the demography of the buyers was over 50 years of age.

"Even the demand for the size of the apartments is gradually increasing as the pandemic has forced a hybrid work culture. This is largely facilitated by the record low rates of interest on home loans and improved affordability due to stable real estate prices. To facilitate buyers, we are planning the Credai Hyderabad Property Show 2022 from April 29th to 1st May 2022 at Hitex, to help the buyers identify the best TS-RERA approved projects in the city under one roof," he added.

Adding to this V Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, Credai Hyderabad said: In spite of the present global crisis and the pressure of price increase due to higher input cost of the raw materials, the price for the properties in Hyderabad is still reasonable as compared to other cities with comparable development and infrastructure."