Croma Introduces TizenOS TVs in India, Manufactured by Veira

Veira, a leading ODM & OEM player in the consumer electronics and smart TV manufacturing sector, has manufactured Tizen OS smart TVs for Croma, India’s first and trusted omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group. By introducing Tizen OS to the existing range of Croma TVs, a significant milestone is achieved in the Indian television space. This partnership will further strengthen the strategic relationship between Croma and Samsung, enhancing the offerings available to Indian consumers. The Tizen OS Smart TVs will be available at over 520 Croma retail stores spanning over 180 major cities and also will be available on Croma.com and on Tata Neu

The latest Tizen smart TVs by Croma come in a range of sizes from 43” to 55” Ultra HD, featuring inbuilt Dolby Audio, a frameless design, access to several hundred apps, and the Samsung TV Plus app. These TVs offer a premium entertainment experience with Samsung TV Plus, which provides 100+ live and on-demand channels in India without requiring a subscription or additional device. Users can explore diverse content including news, sports, and entertainment, with personalized recommendations. Additionally, the built-in Bixby voice assistant enhances user interaction, allowing for convenient voice commands to search, watch, and navigate through the TV's smart features. Croma and Veira are working on the development of larger and smaller sizes for further expansion of portfolio of Tizen TVs with HD/FHD and QLED TVs.

Commenting on the launch, Mayank Sangani, Chief Business Officer – Own Brand at Croma, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Tizen OS TVs in our new range of Croma TVs, timed perfectly for the upcoming festive season. This launch meets the growing customer demand for certified OS and offers an unmatched viewing experience. Our latest series, designed by Veira, embodies the highest specifications and engineering excellence, ensuring superior quality and design. We are confident that this new range will be well- received by our customers, further enhancing our portfolio to provide more personalized options for our customers' entertainment experience.”

Sharan Maini, Managing Director of Operations at Veira, added, “We have established ourselves in India for over 40 years as pioneers in bringing global standards to the Indian television market. Partnering with Croma, a prominent television brand, underscores our commitment to innovation. These TizenOS-powered TVs are poised to generate considerable excitement in the market, and we look forward to further expanding our association with Croma and advancing the Tizen OS experience in India

Veira has been a trusted manufacturer of more than 20 Indian and International brands for the Indian market giving Made in India and made for India television experience. The new Croma TizenOS TVs manufactured by Veira, are specially designed to offer a seamless and immersive experience with direct R&D input from Samsung’s engineering team.