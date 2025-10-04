Cummins India Limited Commemorates 30 Years of Listing on NSE

Since its listing on March 29, 1995, CIL has created significant value for its shareholders and stakeholders. During this period, the company has delivered 76x shareholder returns at a CAGR of 16%. Its revenues have grown nearly 19x at 10% CAGR, and Profit After Tax has increased to 30x at 12% CAGR. Today, CIL ranks among the top 100 companies by market capitalization on the NSE, with its market cap surging by 76x since its listing, reflecting its strong market presence and investor confidence. The company has cumulatively paid out Rs 8,910 crore in dividends to shareholders, complementing its market leadership and robust financial growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Shveta Arya, Managing Director, Cummins India Limited, said, “For over six decades, we have powered India’s growth story. The anniversary of our 30-year presence on NSE is a significant milestone in that legacy. Since 1995, we have powered industries, enabled infrastructure, and advanced the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy. This journey is the result of the trust of our shareholders, the dedication of our employees, and the enduring partnerships we have built with our customers, suppliers and communities. As India moves forward, we remain committed to advancing the national vision of Viksit Bharat with innovation, dependability, and inclusive impact for generations to come.”

Commenting on the milestone, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE, said, “Cummins India Limited’s 30-year journey on NSE is a remarkable milestone that reflects both resilience and purpose. Over the years, the company has grown in step with India’s progress, delivering value to shareholders, advancing innovation, and contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive future. At NSE, we take pride in being part of this journey and congratulate the leadership and employees of Cummins India on this achievement and look forward to their continued success.”

Beyond financial performance, CIL has evolved from serving a few industrial markets to become a diversified power solutions leader. Today, the company has its presence across 10 industry segments, including rail, marine, defense, oil & gas, and data centers. The company also caters to markets across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and Africa with Made in India products, showcasing its technology leadership and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Under the Destination Zero strategy, CIL has achieved a significant reduction in GHG emissions. The company has introduced next-gen solutions, such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and was among the first to start production and sales of CPCBIV+ gensets, strengthening its competitiveness and leadership in the energy transition.

CIL’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth continues to drive its leadership in powering India’s progress and advancing the nation’s clean energy goals.