Currency update: Indian Rupee against foreign currency for today on 26 April 2021

The Indian rupee on Monday has down minutely against the US Dollar to Rs. 74.53500 and there has been fluctuations against other foreign currencies. The value of India Rupee has been choppy.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.

Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 26 April 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.535 2 1 EUR 90.29 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.642 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.3871 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19,92,530



