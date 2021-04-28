Currency update: Indian Rupee against foreign currency for today on 28 April 2021

The Indian rupee on Tuesday against the US Dollar has dropped by 27 paise taking it to Rs. 74.53700 amid rise in coronavirus second wave outbreak and change in domestic equities. There has been fluctuations against other foreign currencies. The value of India Rupee against the foreign currencies has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.

Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 28 April 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.537 2 1 EUR 90.017 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.42 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.2906 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19,86,010



