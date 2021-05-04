Currency update: Indian Rupee gains against foreign currency today on 04 May 2021

The Indian rupee on against the US Dollar has dropped on Tuesday taking it to Rs. 73.91300 due to the certain conditions such as coronavirus second wave outbreak and change in domestic equities. Meanwhile, there has been fluctuations against other foreign currencies where in the rupee has seen a fall to 88.99400 against the Euro. The value of India Rupee against the foreign currencies has been choppy in the recent past.



However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.



Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 04 May 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 73.913 2 1 EUR 88.994 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 102.591 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.1107 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.6828



