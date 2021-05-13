Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 13 May 2021
The INR against the USD has gained on Wednesday to Rs. 73.65600 The Indian rupee has been volatile for the last month due to the spike in the Coronavirus cases. While the dollar value is going up, hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain the virus and the vaccination program being carried out in the United States of America.
Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies wherein it has been at 88.98500 against the Euro. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.
However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been choppy. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 13 May 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|73.656
|2
|1 EUR
|88.985
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|103.608
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|20.048
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|19.6413
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|73.66 INR
|5 USD
|368.28 INR
|10 USD
|736.56 INR
|50 USD
|3682.80 INR
|100 USD
|7365.60 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|INR
|USD
|1 INR
|0.01 USD
|5 INR
|0.07 USD
|10 INR
|0.14 USD
|50 INR
|0.68 USD
|100 INR
|1.36 USD