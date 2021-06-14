Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 14 June 2021

The Indian rupee has ended at 73.38000 against the US dollar on Monday and against the EURO at the rupee closed at 88.78900. The dollar index gained the strength against the five currencies, advanced.

Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 14 June 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.





S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 7,33,800 2 1 EUR 88.789 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.564 4 1 AED (UAE) 19.9642 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.5686

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee





USD INR 1 USD 73.38 INR 5 USD 366.90 INR 10 USD 732.52 INR 50 USD 3669.00 INR 100 USD 7338.20 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar





INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.14 USD 50 INR 0.68 USD 100 INR 1.36 USD



