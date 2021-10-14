  • Menu
Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 14 October 2021

Currency update today

Highlights

Currency exchange rate today, 14 October 2021: The Indian currency rate against US Dollar today. Here are the exchange rates of other currencies concerning the Indian rupee.

Indian rupee against the US Dollar has settled at Rs 75.313 on Wednesday while the Indian rupee has ended at Rs. 87.317 against the EURO. The currency exchange rate differs daily based on the various aspects globally. On the other hand, Indian rupee has seen a hike in the past week and has been choppy against other foreign currencies.

The economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc will affect the currency exchange rate and is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.
The currency value of any country in the foreign exchange market is considered as crucial element for central banks while setting monetary policy.
The currency value of any country in the foreign exchange market is considered as crucial element for central banks while setting monetary policy.
are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
S.No World Currency Indian Rupee
1 1 USD Rs. 75.31
2 1 EUR Rs. 87.31
3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 102.92
4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.50
5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 20.08
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
USD INR
1 USD 75.31 INR
5 USD 376.56 INR
10 USD 753.10 INR
50 USD 3765.60 INR
100 USD 7531.00 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
INRUSD
1 INR0.01 USD
5 INR0.07 USD
10 INR0.13 USD
50 INR0.67 USD
100 INR1.33 USD

