Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 21 November 2021
Highlights
Currency exchange rate today, 21 November 2021: The Indian currency rate against US Dollar today hiked.
The currency exchange rates has been choppy across the world from the last few months. Meanwhile, Indian rupee against the US Dollar has been at Rs 74.35 and it has ended at Rs. 83.92 against the EURO. It is known that the Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. However, it has been decreased in the last six months.
The currency exchange depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. It is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.
The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy.
Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|Rs. 74.35
|2
|1 EUR
|Rs. 83.92
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|Rs. 99.97
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|Rs. 20.24
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|Rs. 19.82
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|74.35 INR
|5 USD
|371.75 INR
|10 USD
|743.50 NR
|50 USD
|3717.50 INR
|100 USD
|7435.00 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|INR
|USD
|1 INR
|0.01 USD
|5 INR
|0.07 USD
|10 INR
|0.15 USD
|50 INR
|0.67 USD
|100 INR
|1.34 USD
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story