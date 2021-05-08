Currency update today: Indian Rupee slumps against foreign currency today on 8 May 2021

The INR has slashed further compared to yesterday against the USD on Friday taking it to Rs. 73.29600. the slash in rupee is due to the hike in crude oil prices internationally. The Indian rupee has dropped due to the spike in the Coronavirus cases. While the dollar value is going up hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain virus and the vaccination program being carried out.

Meanwhile, there has been fluctuations of Indian rupee against other foreign currencies where in the INR has been at 89,15100 against the Euro. The value of India Rupee against the foreign currencies has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.

Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 08 May 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.





S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 73.296 2 1 EUR 89,15,100 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 102.541 4 1 AED (UAE) 19.9531 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.5388





Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee





USD INR 1 USD 73.29600 INR 5 USD 366,53137 INR 10 USD 733.06274 INR 50 USD 3665.3137 INR 100 USD 7329.6000 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar



