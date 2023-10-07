  • Menu
D2C mkt set to reach 3-bn shipments by 2027

D2C mkt set to reach 3-bn shipments by 2027
New Delhi: The Indian direct-2-consumer (D2C) market is projected to reach a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $30-35 billion by 2027 with up to 3 billion shipments, and third-party logistics providers will be the direct benefactors, a report showed on Friday.

This is a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 40 per cent, which is more than three times that of the broader retail market and 1.6 times of the e-commerce market for the same period, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

One of the direct benefactors of the D2C market growth are third-party logistics providers (3PLs).

In 2022, the number of D2C shipments stood at approximately half a billion, and their projections indicate a substantial increase to 3 billion D2C shipments by 2027. “3PL solutions tie-in well with the D2C segment as demand varies across cities/regions and the required logistics investment is on the higher side,” MrigankGutgutia, partner at Redseer.

