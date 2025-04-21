Daifuku Intralogistics India Unveils Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Facility in Hyderabad

Daifuku Intralogistics India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Japan-based Daifuku Co., Ltd.—a global leader in intralogistics and material handling automation—has announced the opening of its new landmark ₹2.27 billion state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Commenting on this milestone, Hiroshi Geshiro, CEO, Daifuku Co. Ltd, said, "India stands as one of our most strategic global markets, and this facility underscores our deep confidence in its vibrant growth story and potential. It aligns seamlessly with the Make in India initiative, reflecting our commitment to fostering automation, innovation, and resilience within India’s logistics ecosystem. Beyond supporting India’s infrastructure, this facility represents our dedication to empowering local talent, driving collaboration, and shaping the future of intralogistics in India. We are honoured to contribute to this journey of excellence and lasting impact for customers and communities alike."





This transformative initiative highlights Daifuku’s steadfast commitment to Make in India, a vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities, create employment, and foster economic growth. As a vital step in Daifuku’s India growth strategy, the facility is designed to meet the growing demand for automation across industries, including e-commerce, retail, automotive, pharmaceutical, and FMCG.





Srinivas Garimella, Chairman, Daifuku Intralogistics India Pvt. Ltd, added, "Our ₹2.27 billion investment goes beyond infrastructure—it is a commitment to the people of India, blending cutting-edge technology, local expertise, and sustainability to redefine the future of intralogistics. This facility embodies the strong partnership between India and Japan, built on mutual respect and shared aspirations. By fostering collaboration and empowering local talent, we aim to drive innovation, create meaningful impact, and deliver excellence for our customers and communities."





This groundbreaking financial milestone highlights Daifuku’s belief in India’s dynamic market and its potential to become a global manufacturing hub. This project further strengthens the Indo-Japanese bilateral relationship, with a focus on knowledge transfer, skill development, and co-creation.

Strategically located in Hyderabad, a hub for innovation and logistics, the facility is set to play a vital role in empowering India’s workforce.

Asim Behera, CEO, Daifuku Intralogistics India Pvt Ltd, emphasised, "The exceptional investment in innovation significantly enhances our ability to deliver smarter, scalable, and future-ready intralogistics solutions tailored to India’s needs. This facility will generate over 100 skilled jobs initially in engineering, automation, and production. Beyond technology, we are investing in people—building capabilities, nurturing talent, and contributing to India’s economic progress. Hyderabad, with its vibrant talent pool and strategic connectivity, is the perfect base for advancing automation and innovation. Aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, this facility reflects our dedication to growing with India and for India."





As India’s logistics and warehousing sector is projected to exceed USD 650 billion by 2030, automation will be a key enabler for efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness. Daifuku’s new Hyderabad facility is designed to drive this transformation through advanced automation technologies, digital tools, and environmentally friendly practices.

The company also plans to collaborate with leading Indian technical institutes, launch local R&D initiatives, and promote sustainable automation practices to reduce environmental impact across customer operations.