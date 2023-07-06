Live
- 8th Annual International Conference BGCI 2023 on July 7th to 9th
- Gujarat records over a third of average monsoon rain; Kutch leads with 87.44%
- Future of Rajasthan safe in Congress’ hands: Mallikarjun Kharge
- Delhi University announces 3 new B.Tech courses, registrations open
- Apple Releases iOS 17 Beta 3: Check What is New
- Chandrababu hold meetings with party leaders from constituencies
- Congress, TMC members walkout of Standing Committee on Home Affairs, seek discussion over Manipur
- Google Photos gets new video effects
- MIT- WPU Pune inks MoU with Zell Education for BCom students to pursue ACCA certification
- Calcutta High Court questions SEC on action taken over violation of conduct rules
Daily Forex Rates (06-07-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-06-2023BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-06-2023
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.28
|
Rs. 85.75
|
Euro
|
Rs. 90.49
|
Rs. 93.18
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.67
|
Rs. 23.34
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.39
|
Rs. 2.53
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 105.87
|
Rs. 109.01
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 55.56
|
Rs. 57.21
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.67
|
Rs. 64.53
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 92.87
|
Rs. 95.62
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.75
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.62
|
Rs. 4.84
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.76
|
Rs. 11.28
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.51
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 51.62
|
Rs. 53.67
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.18
|
Rs. 22.64
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.69
|
Rs. 7.99
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.61
|
Rs. 63.44
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.94
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.88
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
