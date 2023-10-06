Live
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (06-10-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-06-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.06
|
Rs. 86.56
|
Euro
|
Rs. 88.66
|
Rs. 91.29
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.88
|
Rs. 23.56
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.29
|
Rs. 2.43
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 102.52
|
Rs. 105.56
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.51
|
Rs. 55.10
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.32
|
Rs. 63.14
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 92.09
|
Rs. 94.82
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.48
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.50
|
Rs. 4.71
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.84
|
Rs. 11.37
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.34
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 50.12
|
Rs. 52.10
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.39
|
Rs. 22.84
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.70
|
Rs. 8.01
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.47
|
Rs. 63.29
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.87
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.91
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A