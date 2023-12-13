Daily Forex Rates (13-12-2023)

Live
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-13-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.23 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-13-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.23
|Rs. 86.73
|Euro
|Rs. 90.86
|Rs. 93.55
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.93
|Rs. 23.62
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.38
|Rs. 2.52
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.54
|Rs. 108.67
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.18
|Rs. 56.82
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.97
|Rs. 63.81
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 96.19
|Rs. 99.05
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.79
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.61
|Rs. 4.83
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.89
|Rs. 11.42
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.35
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.34
|Rs. 53.37
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.44
|Rs. 22.88
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.13
|Rs. 8.45
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.65
|Rs. 64.51
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.96
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.16
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
