Live
- WCD Department officials tried to intimidate DCPCR, stall inquiry at every stage in BJP leader’s school: Sources
- Kharge to step in to resolve SP-Congress imbroglio in UP
- Chhath 2023: Know Both Auspicious Timings of Arghya on Saptami Tithi
- Former President, his brothers responsible for economic crisis: Sri Lanka Supreme Court
- BMC makes full preparations for Chhath Pooja festival in Mumbai
- India's tablet market grows 41% on-quarter, 5G shipments up 86% YoY
- Over 600 nominations rejected for Telangana polls
- Hackers steal 2.2 mn patients’ sensitive data from healthcare major McLaren
- How diabetes can affect health of your skin and feet
- 179 buried in mass grave in Al-Shifa Hospital: Director (Lead)
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (14-11-2023)
Daily Forex Rates
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-14-2023.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 84.17
Rs. 86.67
Euro
Rs. 90.21
Rs. 92.88
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.91
Rs. 23.59
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.36
Rs. 2.49
British Pound
Rs. 103.41
Rs. 106.48
Australian Dollar
Rs. 53.62
Rs. 55.22
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 60.88
Rs. 62.68
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 93.37
Rs. 96.14
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.69
South African Rand
Rs. 4.68
Rs. 4.90
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.88
Rs. 11.42
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.63
Rs. 0.63
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.25
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 49.39
Rs. 51.35
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.43
Rs. 22.88
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.83
Rs. 8.14
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.85
Rs. 63.69
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 18.87
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.95
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A
E.O.M.